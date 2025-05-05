Logo
New Zealand triathlete Wilde in Japan hospital after crash
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Triathlon - Men's Individual - Paris, France - July 31, 2024. Hayden Wilde of New Zealand in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

05 May 2025 03:04PM
Twice Olympic triathlon medallist Hayden Wilde is recovering in a Japanese hospital with broken bones and injured lungs after a bike crash, the New Zealander said on social media.

The 27-year-old, who took the men's triathlon silver at the Paris Games and bronze in Tokyo 2020, shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram and listed his injuries.

"Broken four ribs. Scapular broken. Injured lungs. Surrounded with the best help. Keep you posted," the Taupo native wrote.

"Pretty gutted after such a nice day yesterday."

Wilde did not elaborate on the circumstances of the crash or his exact whereabouts but was in Japan after finishing seventh in the 10-km Tokyo Speed Race on Saturday.

"I'll (be) in Japan for a few weeks on the mend as due to lungs it's not possible to travel," he said.

Source: Reuters
