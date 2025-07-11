New Zealand winger Clarke to miss rest of France series

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke has been withdrawn from the second test against France in Wellington on Saturday and will also miss the third and final match after sustaining a high ankle injury during training on Thursday.

Clarke, who had replaced the concussed Sevu Reece in the starting 15, is having scans to establish the extent of the injury and his recovery time, New Zealand Rugby said in a media release on Friday.

Emoni Narawa, who was named in the squad as injury cover, will start on the right wing in Wellington while Rieko Ioane shifts to the left.

The All Blacks edged a depleted France 31-27 in the opener in Dunedin and will look to seal the series in Wellington.

Team:

15–Will Jordan, 14–Emoni Narawa, 13–Billy Proctor, 12–Jordie Barrett, 11–Rieko Ioane, 10–Beauden Barrett, 9–Cam Roigard, 8–Christian Lio-Willie, 7–Ardie Savea, 6–Tupou Vaa'i, 5–Fabian Holland, 4–Patrick Tuipulotu, 3–Fletcher Newell, 2–Codie Taylor, 1–Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16–Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17–Ollie Norris, 18–Pasilio Tosi, 19–Samipeni Finau, 20–Du'Plessis Kirifi, 21–Cortez Ratima, 22–Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23–Damian McKenzie