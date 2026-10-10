New Zealand's O'Rourke ruled out of India series

Oct 10 : New Zealand fast-bowler Will O'Rourke will miss the series against India as he continues his rehabilitation from injuries to his left hamstring and calf, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

O'Rourke suffered a hamstring tear during New Zealand's test series win over England in June, before hurting his calf in training in late August.

The 25-year-old will aim to return to full fitness ahead of a four-test tour of neighbours Australia beginning on December 9.

"It's obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said in a statement.

"He was set to feature in both the ODI and test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads.

"Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months so we're taking a conservative approach to Will's return to ensure he's fully fit before he takes the field again."

New Zealand host India in five Twenty20 internationals, five one-day internationals and two tests, with the opening T20 in Christchurch on October 22.