Newcastle agree 55 million-pound fee for Brentford's Wissa

LONDON :Newcastle United have agreed a fee of 55 million pounds ($74.30 million) to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, according to English media reports.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international has been the number one target for Newcastle since it became clear their striker Alexander Isak wanted to join Liverpool.

Isak was poised to complete a British record 125 million-pound move to the Premier League champions on Monday.

Wissa scored 45 goals in 137 Premier League appearances for Brentford since arriving from French club Lorient but has not featured this season as he held out for a move.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Last week he issued a statement via social media pleading with Brentford to allow him to join Newcastle.

Wissa, who had two years of his contract remaining at Brentford, is expected to have a medical at Newcastle later on Monday before completing his move.

His arrival will be a boost to Newcastle manager Eddie Howe whose side have had two 0-0 draws in their opening three games.

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)