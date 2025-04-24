Newcastle boss Howe back to work after recovering from pneumonia

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has returned to work after recovering from pneumonia, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 47-year-old, who has been in hospital and missed Newcastle's last three matches, will return to the dugout against Ipswich Town at St James' Park on Saturday.

"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club's Training Centre," the club said. "We thank supporters for their warm wishes."

Howe led Newcastle to a League Cup triumph with a win over Liverpool in March, securing the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years and becoming the English manager to lift one of the country's top domestic honours since 2008.

He was cheered by 150,000 Newcastle fans celebrating in the streets of the city during an open-top bus parade and honoured with a massive banner unfurled outside St James' Park.

Newcastle are fifth in the standings, two points ahead of Chelsea and Aston Villa, and currently occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot for next season.