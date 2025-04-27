Newcastle climb to third as Ipswich relegated, Chelsea win

Newcastle United got a boost in their quest for Champions League football next season with a 3-0 Premier League win that saw Ipswich Town relegated on Saturday, while Chelsea got back into contention for a top-five finish with a 1-0 win over Everton.

Fulham beat bottom side Southampton 2-1 while Brighton & Hove Albion struck two late goals in a thrilling 3-2 victory over West Ham United in the chase for European places.

Wolverhampton Wanderers extended their winning run to six league games with a 3-0 victory over relegated Leicester City.

Newcastle climbed to third place on 62 points, while Ipswich have 21 points after a defeat that saw them reduced to 10 men when Ben Johnson was sent off for two yellow cards.

Newcastle took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Alexander Isak scored from the spot after Julio Enciso was penalised for pulling down Jacob Murphy.

Dan Burn got their second 11 minutes after the break and substitute William Osula also netted a header in the 80th.

Ipswich defender Luke Woolfenden blamed a lack of concentration for their relegation along with Southampton and Leicester as the promoted sides went straight back down.

"We've not been at it this season - I think, brain-wise, we have probably let ourselves down one too many times," he said.

"Disappointed and gutted the dream is over ...".

Chelsea helped their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League with a first-half strike by Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal striker, fed by Enzo Fernandez, drove the ball low into the bottom corner past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 27th minute for his first goal in four months.

The result leaves Enzo Maresca's side fifth in the table on 60 points, one point behind Manchester City who are in FA Cup action this weekend. Everton are 14th.

LATE GOALS

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma and Carlos Baleba scored late goals to snatch the points against West Ham and end their side's run of seven straight games without a victory in all competitions.

The Hammers appeared poised to win after second-half goals from Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek cancelled out an early strike by Brighton's Yasin Ayari.

But in a breathless finish Mitoma nodded in from close range after 89 minutes and Baleba's rocket from distance flew into the top corner in the 92nd as he celebrated with a back-flip.

"That was good fun," Brighton captain Lewis Dunk told Sky Sports. "We started excellently but once we went 1-0 up we stopped playing and the intensity dropped. Second half they started better but we showed character to win the game."

Brighton remain ninth on 51 points as they seek a European place, while Graham Potter's West Ham, without a victory in seven league games, are languishing 17th with 36.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon scored in the 92nd to snatch a win over Southampton, stooping low to divert a header from Adama Traore's cross into the net. Fulham are eighth on 51 points.

Wolves won their sixth game in a row as Matheus Cunha scored and set up goals for Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes against Leicester. They climbed to 13th with 41 points from 34 games, while the Foxes languish second from bottom on 18.