Newcastle collect first Champions League points with 4-0 win

BRUSSELS :A pair of penalties from Anthony Gordon and strikes from Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes spurred Newcastle United to collect their first points of the Champions League campaign with an emphatic 4-0 away win over Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday.

It was a rare away success in Europe for Newcastle and a positive response after defeat in their opening group phase fixture at home to Barcelona last month.

Woltemade’s goal was a flick that deflected a shot from Sandro Tonali in the 17th minute while Gordon put away penalties on either side of the break.

Substitute Barnes added gloss to the scoreline by finishing off a swift counter-attack 10 minutes from the end to net their fourth at the Anderlecht Stadium, where Union have had to move their Champions League ties.

Newcastle had won only one of their previous 11 away games in European club competition, but they controlled most of the affair despite a spirited showing from their hosts, who were hoping to replicate a shock win at PSV Eindhoven in their group opener.

"It was a magnificent game from Newcastle," said manager Eddie Howe. "My team showed that we can score again. And I’m very pleased we got to keep the zero. We maintained control of the game and it's a big mental boost for us."

The first goal came after Anthony Elanga’s cross was cleared only as far as Tonali on the edge of the box, who shot into a crowd of players with Woltemade getting a back heel to the ball, changing its direction and opening the visitors’ account.

TWO PENALTIES

Elanga was fouled for the first penalty as he jinked his way off the wing into the Belgian champions’ penalty box, with Fedde Leysen’s challenge catching him on the ankle as he mistimed his tackle. Gordon converted two minutes from halftime.

Leysen then gave away a second penalty for a foul on Woltemade that was not initially given but then awarded after a VAR review. The pictures showed Leysen tugging on Woltemade’s jersey and also handling the ball at the same time, and Gordon dispatched the 64th-minute kick away with similar conviction as he had done with the first.

"It's frustrating, of course, that we conceded two penalties. It feels like easy goals for them," said Union's English defender Christian Burgess. "Generally speaking, they deserved to win, but this isn't the ideal way to concede goals, of course."

Gordon then turned provider, winning possession in his own half to set up the fourth goal, quickly dispatching it upfield where Barnes combined with fellow replacement William Osula in a quick counter before smartly finishing.

Tonali could have made it 5-0 in the last minute, but his close-in effort was sharply saved by Kjell Scherpen.

Newcastle’s next Champions League assignment is at home against Benfica on October 21, while Union host last season’s runners-up Inter Milan the same night.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)