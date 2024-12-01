Logo
Newcastle hope for Isak's quick recovery after injury at Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - November 30, 2024 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak reacts after sustaining an injury as players look on Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - November 30, 2024 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak reacts after sustaining an injury as players look on REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
01 Dec 2024 03:32PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2024 03:46PM)
The injury that forced Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak off the pitch during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League was not major, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.

A struggling Newcastle, who had no shot on target during the match where they led thanks to Palace defender Marc Guehi's own goal, settled for a point after Daniel Munoz equalised in added time.

"It was a contact injury, not a muscle pull, which is good news for us. We hope he will recover quickly but at this moment I don't know," Howe said about Isak.

Injuries to strikers have hindered 10th-placed Newcastle throughout this season, with England international Callum Wilson missing four months with a back injury.

Wilson, who returned to action in Monday's 2-0 loss to West Ham United, was not ready to come on in the first half to replace Isak, Howe told the post-match press conference.

"Obviously, he has minimal training time and I have to be really, really careful I don't push him and lose him," he said. "So I didn't feel bringing him on at that stage with the minutes we had left of the game was something I could do."

Howe rued the continued impact of injuries in the team's performance ahead of a difficult December.

"We look a bit low on confidence and losing Alex was a huge blow to that," the manager said.

Newcastle host leaders Liverpool on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

