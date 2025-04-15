Newcastle manager Howe recovering from pneumonia

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and will miss this week's matches, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 47-year-old sat out Sunday's 4-1 Premier League win at home to Manchester United as he was kept in hospital after feeling unwell for several days.

He missed Newcastle securing their first league double over the Old Trafford side since the 1930-31 season.

"A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family," Howe said in a statement from the club.

Howe has become a hero in Newcastle after arriving at the club in 2021 after coaching Bournemouth and Burnley.

He led the club to a League Cup final triumph over Liverpool in March, becoming the first home-grown coach to win one of England's top domestic honours since 2008 and securing the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years.

He was celebrated by 150,000 Newcastle fans in the streets of the city and honoured with a massive banner unfurled outside St James' Park.

Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will take charge of the team for the matches against visitors Crystal Palace on Wednesday and away to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Newcastle are fourth in the table with 56 points.