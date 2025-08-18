Newcastle sign midfielder Ramsey from Villa

Newcastle United have signed midfielder Jacob Ramsey from fellow Premier League club Aston Villa on a long-term contract, both clubs said on Sunday.

Newcastle are expected to pay about 40 million pounds ($54.20 million) for the 24-year-old on a five-year deal, according to English media, though no fee or details were officially disclosed.

The 2023 England Under-21 European Championship winner Ramsey will wear the No. 41 shirt for his new club.

"His qualities will bring us something different on the pitch and he fits the profile of being young and hungry to develop, but also with a wealth of Premier League football under his belt," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said in a press release.

($1 = 0.7380 pounds)