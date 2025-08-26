Newcastle's Gordon apologies for red card against Liverpool

Logo
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Liverpool - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 25, 2025 Liverpool's Milos Kerkez and Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Liverpool - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 25, 2025 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk after being shown a red card REUTERS/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Liverpool - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 25, 2025 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon looks dejected after being shown a red card REUTERS/Scott Heppell
26 Aug 2025 01:33PM
Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has apologised to his teammates and supporters after being sent off in their 3-2 Premier League defeat by Liverpool at St James' Park on Monday.

Gordon was sent off in first-half stoppage time for a rash tackle that left stud marks on the back of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's calf — his initial yellow card being upgraded to a red by referee Simon Hooper.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, the hosts clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit before Liverpool's 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha netted a 100th minute winner for the reigning champions.

"I want to sincerely apologise to my teammates and the fans," Gordon posted on social media. "My intentions were pure. I was just trying to create energy in the game and I mistimed the tackle."

The 24-year-old England international also apologised to Van Dijk.

"I would never intend to tackle somebody like this on purpose. We spoke after and he knows that," the former Everton winger added.

Newcastle next visit Leeds United on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
