Newcastle's Isak likely to return for last Champions League push, says Howe

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has a "good chance" of being fit for their last push for a Champions League place against Everton on Sunday, manager Eddie Howe said ahead of their final fixture of the Premier League season.

With Arsenal all but assured second place in the standings, the battle is on for three remaining spots in the top five, with Manchester City on 68 points, followed by Newcastle, Chelsea, and Aston Villa locked on 66, with Nottingham Forest lurking on 65.

A draw could still be enough if other results go in their favour.

"If we miss out it will be a tough one to take. We know what we need to do and what we want to do. All our emotions are towards that," Howe told reporters on Friday.

The 25-year-old Isak, who missed Newcastle's last game at Arsenal due to a groin issue, has been recovering well and could be available when Howe's side host Everton.

Newcastle failed to win any of the four league games Isak missed this season, failing to score in three of them.

"He hasn't trained with us yet but he has made good progress (training individually) through the week. The next couple of days will be absolutely crucial to his availability on Sunday. There's a chance (he could play)," Howe said.

"So far what he's been asked to do, he's done it pain-free and he's done it well. Alex has got three years left on his deal. We want him to continue to score goals for many years for Newcastle."

Defender Kieran Trippier is also likely to make an appearance on Sunday after missing Newcastle's last two league games but Joelinton is only expected to be back during the pre-season, Howe added.