Neymar responds to jeering fans by scoring directly from corner

Jeering International Limeira fans provoked Neymar to score the first "olimpico" of his career, the Brazil international said on Sunday after guiding Santos to a 3-0 win in the Paulista Championship.

Neymar netted directly from a corner in the 27th minute, bending in a right-footed shot which struck the far post and ended up in the goal.

The 33-year-old also provided two assists for Tiquinho Soares score a first-half double.

"They teased me and I said, now I'm the one who's going to score the goal," Neymar told TNT Sports.

The home fans also taunted Neymar in the ninth minute when he walked up to take a corner, and the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward responded by signalling for them to sing louder before setting up Soares to score.

"My greatest joy is playing football," Neymar posted on social media.

Neymar, who left Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal last month to return to his boyhood club, said last week that Santos were helping him "to rediscover soccer, rediscover joy".

Santos play Bragantino in the Paulista Championship quarter-finals next weekend.