Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Neymar tests positive for COVID-19, Santos say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Neymar tests positive for COVID-19, Santos say

Neymar tests positive for COVID-19, Santos say

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Botafogo - Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil - June 1, 2025 Santos' Neymar reacts REUTERS/Thiago Bernardes/File Photo

08 Jun 2025 06:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brazil forward Neymar has been sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, his club Santos said in a statement as quoted by Brazilian media.

The 33-year-old began showing symptoms on Thursday and was immediately removed from team activities. Medical tests later confirmed the viral infection, the Brazil Serie A side said on Saturday.

The club did not disclose how long Neymar will be out of action and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Neymar is already ruled out of Thursday's league match at Fortaleza through suspension.

The Fortaleza match will be Santos' last outing before the Brazilian league pauses for the June 14-July 13 Club World Cup in the United States.

The former Barcelona forward's future at Santos remains undecided, with his contract set to expire on June 30. Limited by injury, he has made 12 appearances for Santos across all competitions this season, contributing three goals and three assists.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement