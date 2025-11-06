NFL-Cowboys defensive end Kneeland dead at 24

NEW YORK :Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died on Thursday morning at the age of 24, the team and the league said. He was in his second season with the team.

There were no details immediately available on the cause of death, which came three days after he scored his first career touchdown.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the Cowboys said in a statement posted to the team's website.

"Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Kneeland was a second-round draft pick out of Western Michigan in 2024.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland," the NFL said in a statement.