NFL-NFL overseas push continues with record seven international games this season

The NFL views international games as a key catalyst in its push to become a "true global sport property" and will hold a record seven international games this season amid growing demand from fans abroad, a top league executive said.

The NFL has long made expanding its fanbase overseas central to its business strategy and said years of groundwork in media and grassroots efforts are paying off as it prepares to play games in five different countries.

"This is built on the foundation of years prior, and it really feels like the momentum is there based on how the owners and our partners are thinking about it," NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly said on a call with reporters.

"We couldn't be more excited."

The NFL will begin its international slate with a return to Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena for the second straight year as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Chargers in their season opener on September 5.

Dublin will see a mouthwatering matchup of veteran quarterback and new Steeler Aaron Rodgers taking on Vikings' rookie signal caller J.J. McCarthy on September 28 in the first regular season game played in Ireland's capital city.

"The excitement and demand around this game is really off the charts," O'Reilly said.

"I know our teams and all of us can't wait to get on the ground there. There is such pride around this game. We are focused on delivering at a high level for the Irish fans and for the fans from around the world who will converge on Dublin."

The Vikings will be back in international action on October 5 when they face the Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London before the Broncos and Jets take over the venue for their game on October 12.

The action will shift across town to the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium on October 19 for a Jaguars-Rams game, before the Falcons and Colts face off at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on November 9.

The international schedule wraps up with the Commanders battling the Dolphins at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the league's first foray into Spain.

The league has previously announced its plans to hold its first game in Australia in 2026, and O'Reilly said the NFL is always evaluating new overseas opportunities.

"We're not going to go into a market unless we're really committed for the long haul in terms of year-round engagement," he said.

"That's what you've seen in Germany, and that's what you've seen in Brazil. That's what you'll see this year in Spain as we open an office there.

"We're very serious about this growth platform and are spending time doing the diligence."