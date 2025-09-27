NFL-Regular-season NFL games heading to Rio de Janeiro from 2026

The NFL will stage at least three regular-season games in Rio de Janeiro over the next five years starting in 2026, the league said on Friday, expanding the league's global reach with its first game at the renowned Maracana Stadium.

Brazil has become one of the league's biggest overseas markets, with more than 36 million fans.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the move builds on the success of games held in Sao Paulo, where the Green Bay Packers faced the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month.

"Building on the success of the games in Sao Paulo, we could not be more excited to play in one of the world's most iconic cities - Rio de Janeiro," said Goodell.

"We look forward to working closely with our city and state partners in Rio along with the historic Maracana Stadium to deepen our ties to the tens of millions of fans in Brazil and across South America."

Rio mayor Eduardo Paes called the fixture a "historic event" that would be added to the city's official calendar, while state governor Claudio Castro said the game would boost tourism.

"Brazil is now the second-largest consumer of American football outside the United States, and thousands of tourists and sports fans have dreamed of experiencing this event at the world's most famous stadium," he said.

The NFL has made overseas fixtures central to its growth strategy, rolling out a record seven international games this season as interest continues to rise among fans outside the U.S.

This month's game in Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena drew 47,627 spectators.

Dublin will stage its first-ever NFL regular-season game on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings in a highly anticipated match-up.

The league has staged 56 regular-season games outside the U.S., with London, Frankfurt, Munich, Mexico City, Toronto as well as Sao Paulo among past hosts.

Melbourne will also join the schedule in 2026, marking the first regular-season contest in Australia.

The teams, date and kickoff time for the Rio game have yet to be confirmed.