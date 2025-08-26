Ngumoha makes dream debut with late winner for Liverpool at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England: Liverpool's teenage debutant Rio Ngumoha struck a last-gasp winner to earn his side a rip-roaring 3-2 victory at Newcastle United after the 10-man hosts had battled back from two goals down at a boisterous St James' Park on Monday.

The 16-year-old had just been introduced in stoppage time and lashed home to break Newcastle's hearts.

Newcastle dominated the opening stages but looked down and out 20 seconds after the interval when Hugo Ekitike put the visitors 2-0 ahead with a clinical side-footed finish.