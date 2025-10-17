Logo
NHL building global talent through international competition, says Bettman
NHL building global talent through international competition, says Bettman

Mar 24, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The NHL logo is seen on the game net prior to the game between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

17 Oct 2025 06:07AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2025 06:15AM)
NEW YORK :The NHL is embracing international competition to build new global talent, Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Thursday, as the league makes its highly anticipated return to the Olympics next year.

The NHL ended a run of participation in five consecutive Winter Games in 2018 over a reluctance to interrupt its regular season and send valuable players into a tournament where they risked injury.

But the top-flight North American league finalised plans in July to send their players to the Olympics in Milano-Cortina, amid a renewed focus on international competition.

"We want to continue to encourage the development and growth and interest of hockey players throughout the world, particularly Northern Europe," said Bettman, who estimated that some 30 per cent of the league's players come from outside North America.

The NHL replaced its 2025 All-Star Game with an international tournament, the hugely successful 4 Nations Face-Off, and plans to host another international event in 2026, as well.

The politically charged 4 Nations final between the United States and Canada delivered a record 9.3 million viewers on ESPN.

"Our numbers were astounding in terms of the number of people that were watching," said Bettman, who was speaking at the Columbia University Sports Management Conference.

"The hockey was that good and the geopolitical overlay made it even more compelling."

The NHL had intended to allow its players to compete in Beijing in 2022 but pulled out after the COVID-19 pandemic played havoc on its schedule, disappointing both players and fans.

"Our players have a history and tradition growing up representing their countries in international competition," said Bettman.

"We stopped going to the Olympics but we're going back because it's important to our players to participate in the best on best."

Source: Reuters
