Nigeria players end bonus dispute ahead of key World Cup qualifier

Nigeria’s players are fully focused on their 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifier playoff against Gabon on Thursday after resolution of a dispute over bonuses that led to a boycott of training, according to captain William Troost-Ekong.

Players did not train on Tuesday in protest over unpaid bonuses that media reports suggested go back to 2019.

But Troost-Ekong confirmed the matter has reached a resolution with the Nigeria Football Federation, at least for now.

"Issue resolved. We are together and as before focussed on the games ahead!" Troost-Ekong said in a post on X on Wednesday, without giving any more details.

The federation did not respond to requests for comment.

Nigeria face Gabon in their semi-final of the African Qualifier play-offs in the Moroccan city of Rabat, hoping to book a place in Sunday’s final against either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The winner of the African Qualifiers play-off will advance to March’s inter-continental play-offs, where two more nations will be added to the 48-team field for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.