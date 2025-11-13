Logo
Nigeria players end bonus dispute ahead of key World Cup qualifier
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - CAF Qualifiers - Nigeria Training - Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Nigeria - October 13, 2025 Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong with teammates during training REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun

13 Nov 2025 01:00AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2025 01:06AM)
Nigeria’s players are fully focused on their 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifier playoff against Gabon on Thursday after resolution of a dispute over bonuses that led to a boycott of training, according to captain William Troost-Ekong.

Players did not train on Tuesday in protest over unpaid bonuses that media reports suggested go back to 2019.

But Troost-Ekong confirmed the matter has reached a resolution with the Nigeria Football Federation, at least for now.

"Issue resolved. We are together and as before focussed on the games ahead!" Troost-Ekong said in a post on X on Wednesday, without giving any more details.

The federation did not respond to requests for comment.

Nigeria face Gabon in their semi-final of the African Qualifier play-offs in the Moroccan city of Rabat, hoping to book a place in Sunday’s final against either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The winner of the African Qualifiers play-off will advance to March’s inter-continental play-offs, where two more nations will be added to the 48-team field for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Reuters
