Nigeria's Chukwueze calls for AFCON to get same respect as World Cup

Dec 24 : ‌Nigeria forward Samuel Chukwueze believes the Africa Cup of Nations should be given the same level of respect as the World Cup and the European Championship following controversy over the timing of the tournament in Morocco.

Initially scheduled to take place in the ‌summer, this year's AFCON was scheduled ‌for December 21-January 18, depriving leading European clubs of key players participating in it at a crucial stage of the domestic season.

"Everybody wants to play in AFCON. It's one of the best competitions in the world," Chukwueze told ‍On Sports TV. "You have to respect the AFCON the same way you respect the European Championship or World Cup."

The Fulham winger will miss six games for his club if Nigeria ​reach the round ‌of 16.

"We understand they scheduled it at the wrong time of the year, but when it's important, ​if you get recalled you have to go," he said.

"You ⁠don't have any choice, your ‌club can't stop you and no one should ​say anything bad about the AFCON. Yes, they put it at the wrong time, but saying it's ‍not a good competition or a great competition is unacceptable."

Chukwueze helped ⁠Nigeria secure an opening 2-1 win over Tanzania in Group ​C ahead of their ‌second game against Tunisia on Saturday.