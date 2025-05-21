Nketiah and Eze on target on Palace party night

LONDON :Eddie Nketiah scored twice on Crystal Palace's party night as they celebrated their FA Cup triumph in style with a 4-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Palace's last home game of the season came three days after they beat Manchester City at Wembley to claim the first major silverware in the south London club's history and there were euphoric scenes as they hit back to take the three points.

The carnival atmosphere was interrupted briefly when Wolves took the lead through Emmanuel Agbadou's 24th-minute header but Selhurst Park was really rocking when Nketiah struck twice in the space of five minutes before halftime.

Ben Chilwell's free kick deflected off of Agbadou's head to make it 3-1 in the 50th minute and the noise in the stadium barely diminished when Wolves reduced the deficit with a glancing header from Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Twelfth-placed Palace, who made six changes to the side that started against City, brought on Cup final goal hero Eberechi Eze in the 81st minute and he put the icing on the cake with a clinical angled finish after a jinking run.

Oliver Glasner's side have 52 points, the highest total Palace have collected in the Premier League, and they will end a momentous season at champions Liverpool on Sunday.

After the historic events of Saturday it looked like Palace might be suffering an FA Cup hangover when Agbadou's header from a corner just about crossed the line.

Nketiah came off the bench at Wembley and had been on the fringes at Palace but he was given a start and took full advantage to score his first league goals for three months.

Three minutes after Palace fell behind, former Arsenal forward Nketiah received a cut back from Romain Esse and fired a shot past Wolves keeper Dan Bentley who could have done better.

Nketiah was at it again soon after, guiding in a low cross by Ismaila Sarr for his 50th senior career goal.

"We're buzzing, we're happy and it's a massive day for us. Our manager was keen to keep it going and keep the celebrations going. Everyone was firing and we got the win," Nketiah said.

"The unity between the fans and the players is amazing and it will be amazing to have European nights here."

It was a memorable night for Palace's long-serving defender Joel Ward who wore the captain's armband in his 364th and final appearance for the club after a 13-year stint.

"What a way to sign off. I couldn't have written a better story and a better ending," the 35-year-old said.

Palace's FA Cup win means they will play in next season's Europa League.