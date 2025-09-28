Nketiah's late winner downs Liverpool 2-1 to send Palace second

LONDON :Liverpool's perfect Premier League start came to a juddering halt at Crystal Palace on Saturday, with substitute Eddie Nketiah's last-gasp winner giving the Eagles a deserved win over the sub-par champions that ought to have been much easier.

Ismaila Sarr smashed in from close range, his third goal in his last three games against the Reds, after Liverpool failed to clear a contentious corner in the ninth minute.

Palace were rampant and could have been 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Liverpool indebted to a tame effort from Yeremy Pino and goalkeeper Alisson's superb saves from Daniel Munoz and Jean-Philippe Mateta to keep them in the contest.

Liverpool substitute Federico Chiesa's 87th-minute equaliser looked set to give the champions an absolute heist of a 1-1 draw, which felt harsh on Palace after the VAR cleared a possible handball by Mohamed Salah.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

But Nketiah fired past Alisson at the death, almost a minute after the end of the six added on, with Palace surviving a tense VAR review to move up to second place with 12 points from six games as the only remaining unbeaten side in the league.

Liverpool's loss leaves them on 15 points from six games, still top of the table though Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal can both cut the gap to two points if they win their fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United respectively.

SLOPPY LIVERPOOL NEARLY PUNISH PALACE

The Reds had not even trailed an opponent this season before Saturday, but without truly impressing and were repeatedly undone by a well-drilled Palace and their own sloppy errors.

Conor Bradley was at fault for giving the ball away in the build-up to Sarr's goal from a corner, though Liverpool argued Bradley had won a goal kick off Tyrick Mitchell.

Ibrahima Konate was fortunate his poor play did not let Palace extend their lead, with Alisson denying Mateta one-on-one after the France defender was dispossessed. Konate also squandered a decent chance to equalise before the break.

Record signing Alexander Isak looked off the pace on his first league start for the Reds but, with Hugo Ekitike suspended, played more than 80 minutes until he was withdrawn to chants of "what a waste of money" from the Palace fans.

Liverpool had Palace camped deep in their own half and cult hero Chiesa thought he had snatched an unlikely point when he lashed in from six yards.

But Nketiah pounced on another poorly-defended set piece at the end to restore a sense of justice and give Palace the three points.