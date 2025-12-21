No comfort for Frank, as Tottenham set new calendar-year record for home defeats

LONDON, Dec ‌20 : Tottenham Hotspur own one of the most spectacular stadiums in Europe but in the past 12 months it has become fertile ground for visiting teams in the Premier League.

It was packed to virtually its 62,000 capacity on Saturday for the visit of Liverpool but once again the home fans trudged home disconsolate after a 2-1 loss, Tottenham's 11th Premier League defeat at home in 2025.

That is now an unwanted club record, surpassing the ‌10 in 1994 and 2003, and under-pressure manager Thomas Frank knows ‌that there can be no repeat in the new year.

"I think it's fair to say, as I said from the beginning, that it's so important that we do everything we can to make our home a fortress," Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou in the summer, told reporters.

"And to make that home a fortress, we need more performances like today."

Frank was right to claim that there were "a few bits ‍that didn't go our way".

They were reduced to 10 men just past the half-hour mark when Xavi Simons was shown a red card for raking his studs down the back of Virgil van Dijk's calf and ended with nine after captain Cristian Romero retaliated after a tangle with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate in ​stoppage time.

Tottenham were denied an equaliser ‌when Randal Kolo Muani's deflected shot struck the crossbar and they staged a late siege with Liverpool hanging on desperately.

Frank also felt that Liverpool's second goal, headed in by ​Hugo Ekitike, should have been ruled out for a push and said he thought both red cards were harsh.

"I ⁠don't think this is a red card. ‌For me it's not reckless, it's not exceptional force. (Simons) is chasing Van Dijk, he's trying to ​put pressure, and then he changed direction, and then unfortunately his foot is on his Achilles, and you would say, you need to be smarter, don't do it, and ‍all that, but so we're not allowed to have physical contact," the Dane said.

"How can you get ⁠three games (ban) for something that's not reckless?"

On Romero's late dismissal, he added: " I see two big boys competing. Konate is actually ​smashing through (Romero). He's a fighter. ‌We're talking about a very passionate player that's been very good for this ‍club ​and team for many years."

(Editing by Toby Davis)