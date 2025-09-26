No complacency for Real ahead of Alonso's first Madrid derby as coach

MADRID :Real Madrid have made a perfect start to the season under Xabi Alonso, but their new coach warned against complacency on Friday ahead of his first Madrid derby in charge of LaLiga's leaders.

Alonso spent five seasons as a player with Real but now takes his team to the Metropolitano stadium to take on Atletico in his latest role with his side in impressive form.

Real have won all six league matches, conceding three goals, and hold a two-point advantage over champions Barcelona.

"We've only played six and got full points, but some games were a real struggle so we can't get overconfident," Alonso told reporters ahead of Saturday's game.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"You can't think that just by stepping onto the pitch you'll win because of the badge you wear or the squad we have. I believe the more we educate ourselves to come out switched on for any match at any ground, the more games we'll win.

"And if we win a lot of games, if we have that natural activation, we can pick up a lot of points. But we mustn't relax because a lapse can cost you."

Alonso has faced Atletico as manager when in charge of Bayer Leverkusen - drawing 2-2 in Madrid in 2022 shortly after taking over the German club and losing 2-1 away last season - but going there with Real is a very different prospect.

"It's definitely different going to the Metropolitano with any other club than with Real Madrid," Alonso said.

"Because of the healthy rivalry and I think that's something beautiful, something that's been enjoyed for many years, and hopefully we can keep enjoying it tomorrow as well."

ATLETICO'S STRUGGLES MEANINGLESS IN DERBY

While Alonso's Real are flying high, Diego Simeone's Atletico have won two of their six league games, which leaves them already trailing their Madrid rivals by nine points, but those numbers are not so relevant at this stage.

Real have also failed to beat Atletico in the league over the last two seasons.

"The standings don't say much right now," Alonso said.

"Sure, we could extend the lead, but the match is going to be tough, it's going to be tight. Winning at the Metropolitano isn't easy, we're going to have to work for it."

Simeone has been in charge at Atletico for 14 years, but 43-year-old Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in June, is not looking that far ahead.

"What Simeone has done over these 14 years at Atletico is very important, not just what he's achieved," Alonso said.

"I'm just starting out, so I like to take things step by step. I don't set such long-term goals.

"The beginning has been good, and there's a long road ahead, so we will see."