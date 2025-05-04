Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

No mercy from Atalanta as Monza’s Serie A dream dies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

No mercy from Atalanta as Monza’s Serie A dream dies

No mercy from Atalanta as Monza’s Serie A dream dies
Soccer Football - Serie A - Monza v Atalanta - U-Power Stadium, Monza, Italy - May 4, 2025 Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere celebrates scoring their second goal with Marten de Roon and Mateo Retegui REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
No mercy from Atalanta as Monza’s Serie A dream dies
Soccer Football - Serie A - Monza v Atalanta - U-Power Stadium, Monza, Italy - May 4, 2025 Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere in action with Monza's Georgios Kyriakopoulos REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
No mercy from Atalanta as Monza’s Serie A dream dies
Soccer Football - Serie A - Monza v Atalanta - U-Power Stadium, Monza, Italy - May 4, 2025 Atalanta's Odilon Kossounou in action with Monza's Dany Mota REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
No mercy from Atalanta as Monza’s Serie A dream dies
Soccer Football - Serie A - Monza v Atalanta - U-Power Stadium, Monza, Italy - May 4, 2025 Monza's Arvid Brorsson in action with Atalanta's Mateo Retegui REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
04 May 2025 11:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONZA, Italy :Atalanta cruised to a 4-0 win at Monza on Sunday, solidifying third place and condemning the hosts to relegation from Serie A.

Atalanta are now in control of the third place as they have 68 points with three rounds remaining. Lazio are fourth with 63 points and Juventus, who play Bologna later on Sunday, in fifth with 62.

For Monza, their Serie A run ends with a whimper, as the club sit rock bottom with just 15 points - 12 adrift of Lecce in the last safe spot.

Charles De Ketelaere started the show with a quick brace, first by dribbling past two defenders into the box for a cool finish after 12 minutes, then taking advantage of a Monza defensive error to score his second 11 minutes later.

Ademola Lookman then sealed Monza's fate with a third goal for Atalanta two minutes after the break, finishing with his left foot after shaking off his marker during a run.

The hosts' misery deepened late in the game when Omari Forson’s diving header, which could have pulled one back, was brilliantly saved on the line by Atalanta keeper Marco Carnesecchi - before Marco Brescianini added a fourth for the visitors two minutes from time.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement