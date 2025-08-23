No place for Mehidy in Bangladesh Asia Cup squad

DHAKA :Mehidy Hasan Miraz could not find a place in Bangladesh's 16-member squad for the Asia Cup but fellow all-rounder Saif Hassan and wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan have been picked for the Twenty20 competition in the United Arab Emirates next month.

Mehidy, who was named Bangladesh's 50-overs captain in June, and opener Saif Hassan were part of the squad that beat Pakistan 2-1 last month but neither could retain their spots for the Asia Cup.

The same squad, led by wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das, will play three T20 Internationals against the Netherlands before beginning their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on September 11.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin