No Premier League clubs charged with 2021-2024 PSR breaches

LONDON : No English top-flight clubs have been charged for breaches of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for the period 2021-2024 although Leicester City remain at risk pending the outcome of an ongoing legal case.

Clubs that had reported losses in the initial two years of the current three-year period were obligated to submit their accounts for the 2023-24 season to the Premier League by Dec. 31. Losses should not exceed 105 million pounds over a rolling three-year period, according to the league's PSR rules.

Everton and Nottingham Forest were both sanctioned last season for breaches of PSR rules and were docked eight and four points respectively.

Leicester, who were promoted last season from the Championship but are currently 19th in the table, avoided a points deduction against a charge in September relating to the three years until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The club's appeal against the charge was upheld on the basis that an independent commission ruling on the case did not have jurisdiction because Leicester's accounting period ended when the club had already been relegated to the second tier.

"Issues as to the jurisdiction of the Premier League over Leicester City Football Club in relation to PSR compliance are currently the subject of confidential arbitration proceedings," the Premier League and Leicester said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Accordingly, neither the League nor the club will make any further comment at this stage about any aspect of the club's compliance or otherwise with any of the PSR or related Rules, save to say that no complaint has been brought against Leicester by the League for any breach of the PSRs for the period ending Season 2023/24."