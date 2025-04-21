No regrets for Gasperini over Atalanta's missed Scudetto challenge

MILAN : Atalanta's win over AC Milan on Sunday has strengthened their grip on a Champions League spot for next season, and manager Gian Piero Gasperini has no regrets over the fact that they are no longer challenging for the Serie A title.

Gasperini's side went on an 11-game winning streak earlier this season which took them top of the standings in December, but a winless run of four matches dropped Atalanta to third place, where they have remained ever since.

Atalanta were put under pressure by Bologna's 1-0 win over leaders Inter Milan earlier on Sunday, but a 1-0 victory at the San Siro keeps Gasperini's men four points ahead of their nearest rivals.

"For me it's an incredible season, tonight's victory gives us the chance to reach the Champions League again, which is an extraordinary goal, fundamental for Bergamo," Gasperini told DAZN.

"Bologna's victory could have been dangerous, having won at San Siro gives us an incredible turning point."

Gasperini was then asked if he had any regrets about how this season has panned out.

"Let's not joke, how can you have regrets with 64 points," Gasperini replied.

"It's true, we are seven points off the top two and this is down to the head-to-head games lost against the leaders.

"But from a technical point of view to think that Atalanta could play for the Scudetto is a bit exaggerated. Just look at the big teams that are behind us."