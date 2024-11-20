No regrets for Spain captain Ferrer after Nadal's Davis Cup defeat

MALAGA, Spain : Spain's Davis Cup captain David Ferrer said he had no regrets about fielding Rafa Nadal in their quarter-final singles opener against the Netherlands on Tuesday after the 22-times Grand Slam champion fell to defeat in the last game of his career.

Following Nadal's 6-4 6-4 defeat by Botic van de Zandschulp, world number three Carlos Alcaraz levelled the tie by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0) 6-3.

However, Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers were defeated in the decisive doubles by Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp.

Ferrer told a press conference in the early hours of Wednesday in Malaga that he was still processing the emotions of what had been a "strange" day.

"The decision (to play Nadal) was difficult. Nadal and Roberto Bautista were very evenly matched, but I decided on Rafa because he was improving every day in training," he added.

"He is leaving something special behind ... he has left his mark. Someone so great and with such humility is hard to find.

"May he go away from the sport with happiness, proud and at ease."

Nadal announced last month that he was retiring after the Davis Cup Finals, and Alcaraz became emotional while talking about a player he described as both an inspiration and a mentor.

"Rafa has taught me the passion with which you have to live tennis," Alcaraz told a press conference.

"I'm lucky to have him around. I wish I had come to the circuit earlier. I have taken unforgettable moments with me. Thanks to him I wanted to be a tennis player.

"If, at the end of my career, I have done half of what he has done, I'll be more than happy."