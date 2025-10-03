No rules, no limits and no fear for Chivu, keeping Inter players on their toes

Cristian Chivu's Inter Milan look to be turning a corner after a rocky start and the manager said on Friday there were no rules or limits when it came to squad rotation and nobody should feel guaranteed a starting place.

Chivu's season began with two defeats in the opening three league games which left Inter already playing catch-up in the Serie A standings, but two successive wins have pulled them back on the heels of their title rivals.

Inter have had a successful start to their Champions League campaign, with two wins from two, and the manager was asked about his tendency to change his starting team, with his keepers also sharing the role in league matches.

"For me 'the usual' doesn't exist. I don't have superstitions, I do what I believe is right when it comes to managing players," Chivu told reporters ahead of Saturday's game with Cremonese.

"For me, there are no rules in football, no limits. I'm not afraid, what we don't know is limitless, and there are no fixed rules.

"What does exist are the opportunities that players deserve to have, based on my instincts. There is no rule that one keeper plays only in the league and the other in the Cups. What I don't want is selfishness within the squad."

One player who has started all seven games to date is striker Marcus Thuram, but the Frenchman picked up a thigh injury during Inter's 3-0 win over Slavia Prague in midweek.

KEEPING EVERYONE GUESSING

Chivu needs to select a replacement to partner Lautaro Martinez against Cremonese, but the Inter manager was giving nothing away, even to his own players.

"I have an idea, and we'll see who will play alongside Lautaro. I can't reveal that now. I have nothing to hide but the players also need to feel responsible," Chivu said.

"I could announce the starting side now, but I try to make everyone accountable. In training I mix things up to make everyone feel important. Maybe today someone is angry because they think they aren't playing tomorrow.

"I want them angry because nobody should already feel safe and everybody has to be ready. I often let them know three hours before the game."

Inter are fifth in the standings on nine points, three points off the leading trio of AC Milan, Napoli and AS Roma while promoted Cremonese have made an impressive start and are level on points with Chivu's side.