Nordqvist to captain Team Europe in 2026 Solheim Cup

Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist will succeed Suzann Pettersen as Team Europe captain in the 2026 Solheim Cup, the Ladies European Tour said on Monday.

Sweden's Nordqvist, 37, was a playing vice-captain for Team Europe in the last two editions of the biennial golf tournament played between Europe and the United States. The 2026 edition will mark her 10th appearance in the competition.

"I am so honoured to be appointed as the 2026 European Solheim Cup Captain. Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago," Nordqvist said in a statement.

The Solheim Cup will take place in September next year at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, with the United States looking to defend the title.