Sport

Norris cuts Piastri's lead with Austrian win
Norris cuts Piastri's lead with Austrian win
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 29, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 29, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris leads at the start of the race ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 29, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri after finishing in second place in the Austrian Grand Prix REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 29, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris in the pit lane during the race Pool via REUTERS/Denes Erdos
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 29, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the race REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
29 Jun 2025 10:55PM
SPIELBERG, Austria :Lando Norris won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position in a McLaren one-two on Sunday after fending off championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri.

The Briton's third victory of the season cut Australian Piastri's Formula One lead from 22 to 15 points after 11 of 24 rounds, with the two McLaren drivers increasingly in a battle of their own.

Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Ferrari with teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth and George Russell fifth for Mercedes.

Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen suffered his first retirement of the season, in his team's home race, after a first lap collision with Mercedes' Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
