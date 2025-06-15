Norris fastest in final practice as Piastri hits the wall

MONTREAL :Lando Norris lapped fastest in final Canadian Grand Prix practice on Saturday as Formula One leader and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri hit Montreal's wall of champions.

Norris lapped the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in one minute 11.799 seconds, 0.078 quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who was back on track after crashing on Friday and missing second practice.

The Briton had described the previous day's practice as McLaren's worst Friday of the season but appeared more comfortable in the last track time before qualifying.

Mercedes' 2024 pole-sitter George Russell was third, 0.151 off the pace, with Ferrari's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth and 0.251 slower than Norris.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, chasing an unprecedented fourth successive Canadian win on Sunday, was fifth fastest with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso sixth.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli was seventh and Piastri eighth, with the Australian briefly triggering red flags when he skimmed the famed wall at the last corner and scattered debris with 37 minutes to go.

The championship leader was able to get back out again with 24 minutes remaining.

The Australian leads Norris by 10 points after nine of 24 rounds.

Carlos Sainz was ninth fastest for Williams with teammate Alex Albon 10th.