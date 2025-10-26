Norris fastest in Mexico practice with Piastri fifth

MEXICO CITY :Lando Norris was top in final practice for the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with championship-leading McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri fifth and Red Bull rival Max Verstappen sixth.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was second on the timesheets, 0.345 slower than Norris's impressive lap of one minute 16.633 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with Mercedes' George Russell third.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest.

Verstappen, 40 points behind Piastri in the standings but on a charge after three wins in the last four races, had been quickest on Friday while also playing down his long-run prospects.

Piastri, who leads Norris by 14 points, was 0.599 slower than his teammate with Verstappen 0.609 off the pace and complaining about a lack of grip front and rear.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was seventh quickest with Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar eighth, Red Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda ninth and Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top 10.