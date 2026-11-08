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Norris on pole in rain-hit Brazil for third year in a row
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Norris on pole in rain-hit Brazil for third year in a row

Norris on pole in rain-hit Brazil for third year in a row
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 7, 2026 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during qualifying REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Norris on pole in rain-hit Brazil for third year in a row
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 7, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell during qualifying before the pit exit was closed due to heavy rain REUTERS/Adriano Machado
08 Nov 2026 04:42AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2026 04:43AM)
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SAO PAULO, Nov 7 : Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the third year in a row at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after a lengthy delay caused by torrential rain at the Interlagos circuit.

George Russell qualified second fastest for Mercedes but will drop down the grid due to a five-place penalty, with newly-crowned champion teammate Kimi Antonelli replacing him on the front row.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest but has a 10-place grid drop, which meant Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson will start third and Audi's Nico Hulkenberg fourth.

Source: Reuters
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