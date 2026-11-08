Norris on pole in rain-hit Brazil for third year in a row

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 : Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the third year in a row at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after a lengthy delay caused by torrential rain at the Interlagos circuit.

George Russell qualified second fastest for Mercedes but will drop down the grid due to a five-place penalty, with newly-crowned champion teammate Kimi Antonelli replacing him on the front row.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest but has a 10-place grid drop, which meant Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson will start third and Audi's Nico Hulkenberg fourth.