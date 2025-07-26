Logo
Norris takes pole in Belgium with Piastri second
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - July 26, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen poses with a trophy after winning the sprint race alongside second place McLaren's Oscar Piastri and third place McLaren's Lando Norris REUTERS/Yves Herman

26 Jul 2025 11:12PM
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium :McLaren's Lando Norris pipped championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri to pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Briton lapped the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in a best time of one minute 40.562 seconds with Piastri a mere 0.085 slower. Norris will be chasing his third win a row in Sunday's race.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start third and Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen, winner of the earlier 100 km sprint, qualified fourth.

Piastri leads Norris by nine points going into the 13th grand prix of the 24-round Formula One season.

Source: Reuters
