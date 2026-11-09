Norris unscathed after bottle and fireworks mishaps

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 : Lando Norris emerged unscathed from an eventful Sao Paulo Grand Prix podium celebration on Sunday after smashing a champagne bottle and appearing to get an unexpected blast from fireworks moments after winning the race.

The McLaren driver, who won from pole position at Interlagos for the second year in a row, broke his champagne bottle as he attempted his trademark celebration of banging it against the podium floor to pop the cork.

The Briton then appeared startled when pyrotechnics ignited nearby during the celebrations, television footage showed, prompting concern on social media that he may have been burned.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said afterwards that Norris was "all right".

"I have not talked to him, I have not checked. I understand he is all right," the Italian told reporters.

"I understand that he had an incident with the pyrotechnic, not with the bottle. I think that the bottle didn't go well either, because it seemed like it had only the upper part.

"But I think he was just surprised that when he was going for the bottle I understand that the pyrotechnic started."

The podium drama came after a dominant drive from Norris in mixed conditions, with the 26-year-old adding to his victories in Hungary and the Netherlands this season.

Stella was full of praise for the 2025 world champion, highlighting his ability to excel when conditions are changing.

"When Lando operates at his best, he is definitely one of the best drivers on the grid," he said.

"We have seen that in these conditions, like yesterday, it is not the first time that when you have mixed, variable conditions, he kind of is one of the fastest in finding the limit, and you have seen it today as well, when the track was in the middle between dry and wet."

While Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has already clinched the drivers' championship, Norris is sixth overall, 33 points behind second-placed Max Verstappen. Mercedes secured the constructors' title at Interlagos.