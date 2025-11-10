Norris wins in Brazil to go 24 points clear at top

SAO PAULO :McLaren's Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to surge 24 points clear in the Formula One championship on Sunday while teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri finished fifth after being penalised for causing a collision.

Mercedes' teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli hung on for a career-best second place with a chasing Max Verstappen third for Red Bull after starting from the pitlane.

It was another astonishing performance from four-times world champion Verstappen, who won from 17th at Interlagos last year, after an early puncture left him fighting back from 18th.

"Crazy race," said Norris of his second successive win after snatching the championship lead from Piastri in Mexico last month.

"To be honest, I don't think we were the quickest today but I'm glad to take home the win.

"It's a great win. But seeing how quick Max was, it's disappointing we were not quicker."

PIASTRI GIVEN PENALTY FOR CAUSING COLLISION

Piastri, who started fourth with Norris on pole, had to serve a 10-second penalty for an early clash with Antonelli that put Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of the race after they went three-abreast.

It was another massive blow for the Australian, who crashed out of the Saturday sprint that Norris won on a perfect weekend for the Briton who has moved up a gear and is the clear title favourite.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, who consolidated second place overall in a constructors' championship already won by McLaren.

With three races and a Saturday sprint remaining, Norris has 390 points to Piastri's 366 with Verstappen falling further behind on 341.

Oliver Bearman was sixth for Haas, another fine performance from the British rookie, with Liam Lawson seventh for Racing Bulls ahead of teammate Isack Hadjar.

Nico Hulkenberg finished ninth for Sauber and Pierre Gasly completed the points positions for Renault-owned Alpine, a year on from the team's double podium in Brazil.

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto completed a miserable weekend for Brazil's only driver in the race, spinning into the wall on the opening lap after being squeezed by Aston Martin's Lance Stroll as Norris led cleanly away.

The crash brought out the safety car, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton pitting for a new front wing after he collided with Williams' Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Franco Colapinto.

The seven-times world champion and honorary Brazilian continued with a damaged floor but was given a five-second penalty for causing a collision and then retired, with Ferrari suffering a third double retirement of the season.

The safety car came in at the end of lap five and Piastri locked up and made contact with Antonelli who was pushed into Leclerc.

The Ferrari lost a tyre and stopped, triggering a virtual safety car.

"He (Antonelli) left me no space," the Australian said over team radio but stewards disagreed.

Verstappen, who had a new engine and plenty of other changed parts after qualifying 16th, suffered a slow front-right puncture on lap eight.

He was up to fourth after 24 of the 71 laps, setting fastest laps and only four seconds behind Piastri. On lap 51, the Dutch driver, on a different tyre strategy, led when Norris made his second stop.

"To be on the podium, I did not expect that at all," he said. "To finish only 10 seconds from the lead is incredible."

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Toby Davis)