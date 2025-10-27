Logo
Norris wins in Mexico to take F1 lead from Piastri
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after winning the Mexico City Grand Prix REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the race REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
27 Oct 2025 05:53AM
MEXICO CITY :Lando Norris avoided early mayhem to win the Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position and take the Formula One championship lead from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by a single point on Sunday.

Australian Piastri, who had started the race in seventh place and 14 points clear of the Briton, finished fifth.

Charles Leclerc was runner-up for Ferrari, 30.3 seconds behind Norris, while Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen took his sixth successive podium in third place after a nailbiting finish just 0.7 behind the Monegasque.

Oliver Bearman was fourth for Haas in a career best result for the Briton, a late virtual safety car ending Piastri's hopes of getting past.

Source: Reuters
