Northern Ireland stun Slovakia in 2-0 win

BELFAST :Northern Ireland reignited their World Cup qualification hopes with a 2-0 win over Slovakia in Belfast on Friday, and moved into second place in Group A.

Slovakia arrived full of confidence after their shock 2-0 win over Germany and a 1-0 victory in Luxembourg had put them top of the standings, but they fell behind to an own goal in the 18th minute.

Patrik Hrosovsky turned the ball into his own net from an Ethan Galbraith low cross in the box and the lead was no more than the home side deserved after a bright start.

Slovakia never looked like getting back into the game and Trai Hume's first international goal nine minutes from time wrapped up the win at a jubilant Windsor Park.

The visitor's keeper punched the ball away from his area but Hume was there to send a stunning side-footed volley to the net and set up a mouth-watering clash with Germany in Belfast on Monday.

"The keeper has come to clear it, and I just had to guide it towards the goal and thankfully I did," Hume told BBC Northern Ireland.

"It was a great night, good performance and the most important thing is the three points. I think we deserved it."

Germany's 4-0 win over Luxembourg moves them top on six points, ahead on goal difference of Northern Ireland and Slovakia. The group winners qualify automatically with the runners-up advancing to the playoffs.