Norway on the brink as Haaland and Solbakken keep eyes on the prize

OSLO :After Norway’s 5-0 victory over visitors Israel in a qualifier on Saturday put them on the verge of their first World Cup since 1998, coach Stale Solbakken and hat-trick hero Erling Haaland insisted the focus remains solely on winning the next match.

With the emphatic result giving table-topping Norway six victories from six and a positive 26 goal difference in Group I, it would take a major setback to stop them reaching their first World Cup this century.

A home match against Estonia and a clash away to second-placed Italy - who are six points behind Norway with a game in hand - in November are all that remain to be overcome.

The group winners go directly to the finals in North America next year while the runners-up go into the playoffs.

Solbakken did not want to talk about Norway's World Cup qualifying chances but said "we are getting close" and wanted his players to celebrate Saturday's win against Israel.

"I’ve said that I’ll be disappointed if everyone doesn’t go out today," he added.

For hat-trick hero Haaland the chance of reaching next year's tournament in the U.S, Mexico and Canada is not currently weighing heavily on his mind either.

"I don’t think I’ll say too much about that (World Cup chances). I’m just focused on winning the next match. That was my mindset in the last game, and it still is now," he said.

SWEDEN STRUGGLE

For neighbours Sweden, the picture is far less bright.

After a 2-0 home defeat by Switzerland on Friday, they sit bottom of Group B with two losses and a draw, a stark reversal after a decade in which it was usually the Swedes heading to the World Cup while Norway watched from home.

"I care very little about that, but since it’s been the same for us before, you still can’t help but feel a bit pleased that ‘Sweet Brother’ (the Norwegian nickname for Sweden) is having a tough time," said striker Alexander Sorloth.

"We’re mostly focused on ourselves, but the Swedes have probably taken some pleasure in our struggles before, so it’s nice that it’s their turn now."

Norway's fans, on the other hand, have shown some sympathy for Sweden’s current situation.

"We know how you are feeling, we have felt it for a long time," Norwegian fan Stein said.

"Sweden have a lot of good players around, so at one point they will be a good team also," fellow Norway supporter Arne added.