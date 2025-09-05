Norway coach Solbakken calls for faster ball kids in World Cup push

Norway are chasing their first World Cup spot since 1998 and coach Stale Solbakken is leaving nothing to chance as he pushes the Norwegian Football Federation to bring in faster ball boys and girls for the final qualifying matches.

With four games left, Norway have a perfect record in Group I, including a statement win over Italy, putting them within reach of their first major tournament since Euro 2000.

Solbakken believes faster ball boy and girl routines could make the difference to help push his side over the finish line.

"It does affect the rhythm. If we want tempo in the game and we cannot find the ball boy, the ball girl or the ball itself, then of course the tempo drops," he told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Solbakken pointed to Thursday's 1-0 friendly win over Finland where the tempo slowed whenever the ball went out of play, and has asked the federation to ensure there are improvements for upcoming home matches.

"...there must be training. I am serious. It is a problem, because we cannot waste half a minute here and there," he said.

Norway host bottom side Moldova in their next qualifier on Tuesday as they bid for a place at the 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.