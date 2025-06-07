Norway dare to dream big again after a quarter century of heartbreak

After a quarter of a century of near misses and heartbreak, Norway’s rout of Italy in their World Cup qualifier has reignited the country's hope of a return to international football’s biggest stage.

There was little doubt that Norway were the better team on Friday as they easily dominated Italy in Oslo, pushing on until the scoreboard read 3-0 and taking a big step towards next year’s World Cup.

For supporters of the Norwegian team, the result has sparked a glimmer of hope in hearts that have been broken many times over the past decades.

Norway have not participated in an international football tournament since the European Championship in 2000, which was hosted in Belgium and the Netherlands.

There have been many close calls since then, with the margins consistently going against the squad, but now there is a shift in attitude after Norway dominated against the four-times world champions.

"I am 100 per cent sure", former Norway, Denmark and Iceland coach Age Hareide told newspaper VG when asked if Norway would go to the World Cup.

SOLID STATISTICS

Norway are in pole position in Group I with nine points out of nine and a goal surplus of 10. Israel, Estonia and Moldova are the other nations in the group.

The Football Meets Data statistics platform gives Norway a 77 per cent chance of winning the group and qualifying directly for the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Key striker Erling Haaland, who put himself on the scoresheet against Italy, agreed with the statistics.

"We are too good not to play in championships. I will play both the World Cup and the European Championship. Not to put pressure on myself but I will," he told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

While World Cup fever in Norway is reaching a point not seen since 1998, when Norway last participated, manager Stale Solbakken, wise from experience, is lowering expectations.

"It is a coach’s misfortune that I have to concentrate on the next match, so you can enjoy yourselves and ask those questions. I would have liked to say that it was 100 per cent certain but I can't," he told reporters after Friday's game.