Norway relieved as Haaland cleared after freak bus accident leaves him with cut lip

Norway striker Erling Haaland will be fit to face Moldova on Tuesday despite suffering a cut lip when the baggage door of the team bus struck him, coach Stale Solbakken said.

The Manchester City player was leaving the back entrance of the bus on Sunday, outside the team's hotel, when the baggage door opened and struck him in the face. Haaland later revealed the injury on social media, saying he required three stitches.

"We should be glad it turned out well, because that could actually have gone badly," Solbakken told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

"He had a few stitches, got the bleeding stopped and even went to the dentist, I think, but there's nothing to worry about for the match or anything like that," he added.

Norway, chasing a first World Cup appearance in more than 25 years, have four wins from four in their qualifying campaign and host Moldova, who sit bottom of Group I with no points.