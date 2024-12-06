Noslin hat-trick lifts Lazio past Napoli into Coppa quarter-finals

:Tijjani Noslin netted a hat-trick as Lazio beat a depleted Napoli side 3-1 in the Coppa Italia round of 16 at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Dutch forward completed his first career treble in the space of 18 minutes to send Napoli out in the round of 16 for the fourth season in a row.

The hosts dominated most of the match and got the chance to go ahead after 20 minutes when Pedro was brought down by Napoli keeper Elia Caprile, but Mattia Zaccagni's effort was saved.

Noslin opened the scoring after 32 minutes following heavy Lazio pressure, heading home at the near post from short range following a corner.

Giovanni Simeone equalised for Napoli four minutes later before Pedro and Zaccagni combined beautifully to set up Noslin who took a touch before sending the ball into the corner to restore Lazio's lead.

Noslin completed his hat-trick five minutes after the break when he judged a high cross into the box perfectly and headed it into the far corner.

Napoli, who started with several key players on the bench, including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay, were unable to mount a comeback and Lazio eased into the quarter-finals where they will face Inter Milan or Udinese.

Napoli will get a chance for revenge when they face Lazio again in Serie A on Sunday at Stadio Maradona.