Nottingham Forest sign winger Ndoye from Bologna

Nottingham Forest have signed Swiss winger Dan Ndoye from Serie A side Bologna on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Financial details of the transfer were not revealed by either club but British media reported Forest paid a fee of around 34 million pounds ($45 million) for the 24-year-old Switzerland international.

Ndoye joined Bologna in August 2023 from Swiss side Basel for around 10 million euros ($11 million). He made 41 appearances for Bologna across all competitions last season, scoring nine goals and registering six assists.

He scored the winning goal against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final, helping Bologna secure their first major trophy in 51 years.

"It is a really exciting time at Forest and I knew straight away that I wanted to be a part of the project. It's a really ambitious team with a fantastic history and I can't wait to get started," Ndoye said.

Ndoye could take the place of former Forest winger Anthony Elanga, who joined Newcastle United earlier this month and also played mainly on the right, like Ndoye.

Since making his international debut in 2022, Ndoye has earned 22 caps for Switzerland, starting all five matches at Euro 2024 during their run to the quarter-finals.

Forest, who secured a solid seventh-place finish last season, begin their Premier League campaign at home against Brentford on August 17.

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

($1 = 0.7564 pounds)