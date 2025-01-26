Nteka late quick-fire double gives Rayo comeback win over Girona

MADRID :Angola forward Randy Nteka came off the bench to score two goals in three minutes that cancelled out Bryan Gil's opener and gave Rayo Vallecano a last-gasp 2-1 win over Girona in LaLiga on Sunday.

Following a slow, dour first half, the game came alive when former Tottenham attacking midfielder Gil's header put visitors Girona ahead in the 58th minute.

Ivan Martin lifted a cross from the right wing that went untouched through the crowded box before finding Gil lurking behind the defence. Gil nodded in a close-range header that went under Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.

Roared on by a sold-out crowd at Vallecas, Rayo went all out on the attack but were frustrated by Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga who made fine saves to deny efforts by Adrian Embarba and Isi Palazon, with Jorge de Frutos wasting two golden opportunities from close range.

Rayo finally scored the equaliser following a spell of pressure in the 80th minute when substitute Nteka fired home a rebound.

After he missed an absolute sitter from close range, Nteka redeemed himself three minutes later when he struck a first-touch effort from inside the box that gave the home side the win.

As Girona went in search of an equaliser, Rayo had goalkeeper Batalla to thank as he made a string of stunning saves in added time to deny strikes by David Lopez and Cristhian Stuani.

Rayo rose to seventh in the LaLiga standings on 29 points, one below sixth-placed Mallorca and the European qualification places. Girona are ninth with 28 points.

"We kept up with the fans, who were amazing as always and gave us the energy we needed to fight back for this great win," Nteka told DAZN.

"The fans ask a lot of us and we keep working to deliver it so we can meet expectations. It's great to be where we are, close to European spots, but first we want to make sure we stay in the first division. Step by step."