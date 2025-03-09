Nuno tells Forest to enjoy the ride after beating Man City

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo was proud of his players after they earned 1-0 win against Manchester City on Saturday and said they must enjoy the journey as his high-flying side chase Champions League qualification.

Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi scored an 83rd-minute winner to give his team a first league win against City since 1997 and boost their chances of a top-four finish. They also kept their 12th clean sheet of the Premier League season.

Forest remain third in the table with 51 points after 28 matches, four points above reigning champions City in fourth.

Nuno's side will know they are on the verge of something special in their third season back in the top flight after a more than two-decade absence.

"We are very happy. We did a very good game against a tough team. The defensive display was good. Proud and happy," Nuno told reporters.

"We are talking about the best teams around. It always gives you the confidence that you can compete well against such good players.

"It allows us to grow as a team, but it doesn't change the opponent ahead of you because the Premier League is very tough. Every good performance we have and every good result we have is always what we look for.

"It doesn't change anything. It's about the focus and the approach of the games. Let's enjoy the journey together. The players are doing amazing, the fans are giving us help, so let's keep on enjoying."

The Portuguese was quick to shift focus to Saturday's Premier League trip to struggling Ipswich Town - who they knocked out of the FA Cup after a penalty shootout on Monday - followed by an FA Cup quarter-final tie at Brighton & Hove Albion on March 29.

"Let's rest because it was a tough week for us. Many of our players made 120 minutes-plus (against Ipswich in the FA Cup fifth round) and now 90 minutes... Let's keep them healthy, recover and prepare for the next one," Nuno said.