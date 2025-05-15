NWSL top scorer Gonzalez signs contract extension with Gotham FC

NEW YORK : The NWSL's leading goalscorer Esther Gonzalez has extended her contract with Gotham FC through the 2027 season, the club said on Thursday, keeping a key piece of the New Jersey/New York team's attack after a close season with tremendous turnover.

The 32-year-old Gonzalez has a league-best seven goals in nine games this season, reaching her best form in the U.S. league after she joined the club in 2023, days after winning the Women's World Cup with Spain.

Weeks later, she was the team's hero, heading in the winner in Gotham's 2-1 win over Seattle Reign to secure the club's first championship.

"The X-factor has sort of been the team. Everything is down to the team and the hard work the team's been doing. There's been a mountain of work behind it all," she told Reuters via a translator. "Everyone's fighting together and working together."

Gonzalez, Real Madrid's second all-time leading scorer with 39 goals in three seasons, brings welcome continuity to the team after a handful of key figures left the club.

Lynn Biyendolo, formerly Williams, went to Reign, while 2023 Rookie of the Year Jenna Nighswonger moved to English side Arsenal and Crystal Dunn signed with France's Paris St Germain.

Gotham were given a boost by the return of forward Midge Purce, who took to the pitch for the first time in April after missing a year due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Gonzalez, who said the club had made her a "more complete" player, said Gotham have adjusted to the turnover by sticking to a consistent style of play.

Extending her stay with the team was "a really easy decision," she said.

"Esther is a proven goal scorer who has made a major impact for our club," general manager and head of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West said in a statement. "We're excited to extend her time at Gotham FC and look forward to her continued success."